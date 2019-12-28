UrduPoint.com
Venezuelan Authorities Detain Suspect Linked To Recent Attack On Army Base

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2019) The Bolivarian National Guard of Venezuela (GNB) detained on Friday a former employee of the Scientific, Penal, and Criminal Investigation Service Corps (CICPC) on charges of alleged links to the recent attack on a military unit in the country, the commander of the GNB, Fabio Zavarse, said.

On Sunday, Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez said that forces loyal to the opposition attacked a military unit in the country's south, and that one soldier was killed during this "terrorist attack." According to Caracas, the attackers were trained in Colombia and received support from Brazil and Peru.

"The GNB officers ... managed to detain a citizen and former CICPC employee who was allegedly involved in the developments on December 22, 2019, in the 513rd infantry battalion," Zavarse wrote on Twitter.

On Tuesday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro called on Peru and Brazil to detain and extradite terrorists involved in the attack. The president addressed to the government of Brazil demanding that it stop supporting military attacks against Venezuela and asked the government of Peru to detain a terrorist who said on social media that he was behind the attack.

