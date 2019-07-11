Venezuelan Authorities Not Considering Snap Presidential Election - National Assembly

Venezuelan authorities are not considering the possibility of holding snap presidential elections in the country and are not conducting negotiations with the opposition about this, Diosdado Cabello, the chairman of the Venezuelan constitutional parliament, the National Constituent Assembly, said on Thursday

"There are people who believe in rumors that we are negotiating [snap] presidential elections ... There will be no presidential elections here, the only president here is Nicolas Maduro, who took office just six months ago," Cabello said while aired by the VTV broadcaster.

Cabello also said that the only elections that are expected in the near future are elections to the country's parliament, currently controlled by the opposition.

"In the near future, elections will be held ... According to our constitution, this can happen at any time in 2020. The only ones who can call elections outside this framework are members of the National Constituent Assembly, and no one else," he added.

The previous parliamentary elections were held in Venezuela in 2015, the term of the current convocation of the National Constituent Assembly expires in December 2020.

The opposition does not recognize the results of the 2018 presidential election in 2018 and demands early elections of the head of state.

On Monday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said the negotiations with the opposition had started on the eastern Caribbean island of Barbados with the support of the Norwegian government. According to the president, the sides in the talks will discuss six topics related to economy, politics, culture and social sector. Maduro himself is optimistic about the talks.

Venezuela has been suffering from a political crisis since late January, when US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself interim president in a bid to oust Maduro, since the opposition did not recognize his re-election last year.

Dozens of countries around the world have endorsed Guaido, and called on Maduro to step down and for a new election to be organized. China, Russia, Turkey and numerous others have, in turn, voiced their support for Maduro as Venezuela's legitimate president.