BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Venezuelan Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez is meeting with a delegation from Norway, a country that previously mediated negotiations between the authorities and the opposition, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said.

A few days ago, Norwegian diplomat Dag Halvor Nylander announced that a delegation from Norway was on a visit to Venezuela to learn about the situation in the country. Nylander is the head of the Peace and Reconciliation Division of the Regional Affairs Department of the Norwegian Foreign Ministry. He was Personal Representative of the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, on the border dispute between Guyana and Venezuela from April 2017 to March 2018.

"The topic of Norway has resumed, Jorge Rodriguez is communicating, he received them here and now coordinates what remains unfinished.

.. Everything that was discussed there, we will continue, you know our commitment to dialogue and freedom," Maduro said.

Norway last year mediated talks between the Venezuelan government and the opposition, and several meetings took place. However, last August, Maduro announced the suspension of negotiations due to tougher US sanctions policy. He then talked about new attempts at dialogue, but again stopped it because of the opposition's attempt to "surrender" the disputed Essequibo region in exchange for political support.

Minister Jorge Rodriguez was one of the participants in the talks.