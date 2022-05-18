Venezuelan Authorities Resume Talks With Opposition - National Assembly President
Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2022 | 05:00 AM
MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) Venezuelan National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez, who led the government delegation at the talks with the opposition, held the first meeting since October 2021 with opposition delegation head Gerardo Blyde.
"At a working meeting (to define) plans for the future. Saving the spirit of Mexico City," Rodriguez wrote on Twitter under a photo from a meeting.