Venezuelan Authorities Say Arrested Town Mayor, Lawmakers Over Drug Trafficking

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2022) Authorities dismantled a network of drug traffickers operating in the states of Zulia and Falcon in northwestern Venezuela and arrested six people, including a town mayor and two state lawmakers, national drug superintendent Richard Lopez Vargas said on Saturday.

"Civil servants were arrested in the operation: a mayor of the municipality of Jesus Maria Semprun, Keyrineth Fernandez, a lawmaker from the state of Zulia, Taina Gonzalez, and a lawmaker from the state of Tachira, Luis Viloria Chirinos," Vargas said in a statement.

The investigation is ongoing, new arrests might follow, the drug authorities said.