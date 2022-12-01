Venezuelan Authorities to Soon Begin Dialogue With Opposition on Future Elections - Maduro

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) The Venezuelan authorities will begin a dialogue with opposition representatives on future elections in the country in the coming days, President Nicolas Maduro told reporters.

"Regarding politics, we have a dialogue with all the opposition.

In the coming days, we will launch a dialogue with all the opposition to visualize the future scenario of elections, to move forward on the issue of guarantees that... the elections will be free, transparent and fair," Maduro said.

"We will talk with all the opposition, and with the Unitary Platform in its time. First, we must see that it fulfills its words," he said at a press conference broadcast on social networks.