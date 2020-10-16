UrduPoint.com
Venezuelan Carriers Ready To Resume Air Travel Once Gov't Suspension Ends - Association

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 04:38 PM

Venezuelan Carriers Ready to Resume Air Travel Once Gov't Suspension Ends - Association

Venezuelan airline companies are ready to resume air travel once the government ends the pandemic-related restrictions, President of the Venezuelan Air Industry Association Jorge Alvarez said in an interview to the local Union Radio

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) Venezuelan airline companies are ready to resume air travel once the government ends the pandemic-related restrictions, President of the Venezuelan Air Industry Association Jorge Alvarez said in an interview to the local Union Radio.

"The Venezuelan aeronautical personnel have maintained the [level of] competence required by law, they have taken the extraordinary measures so that aircraft and personnel are able to carry out all the necessary procedures to start flying," Jorge Alvarez said on Thursday.

The air services in Venezuela have been suspended since March when the first COVID-19 infections were detected in the country.

On October 12, the government extended the suspension of air travel until November 12.

Alvarez announced that although the companies are ready to start air operations, it is up to the state to determine the exact date.

Alvarez assured that air companies have done everything to help the government to reactivate the sector. The association also seeks financing to cover all the costs that Maiquetia International Airport, the main Venezuelan airport, has been incurring during the pandemic.

On Wednesday 14, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced that several industries would resume work from December 1. However, the reopening of air transportation remains an issue.

