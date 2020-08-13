Venezuelan Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez Says Contracted COVID-19
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 10:10 AM
MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Venezuelan Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez said he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
"I was diagnosed with COVID-19 infection. I feel good but must observe isolation and take the necessary measures to fight the virus," Rodriguez said on Twitter.
Rodriguez is the fourth high-level Venezuelan official to contract the coronavirus.
According to the latest information from the government, 29,088 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Venezuela, and 247 people have died from complications.
The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.
According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 737,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 20.1 million.