Venezuelan Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez Says Contracted COVID-19

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Venezuelan Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez said he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"I was diagnosed with COVID-19 infection. I feel good but must observe isolation and take the necessary measures to fight the virus," Rodriguez said on Twitter.

Rodriguez is the fourth high-level Venezuelan official to contract the coronavirus.

According to the latest information from the government, 29,088 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Venezuela, and 247 people have died from complications.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 737,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 20.1 million.