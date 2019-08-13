Venezuelan Constituent National Assembly Strips More Lawmakers of Diplomatic Immunity

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) The Venezuelan Constituent National Assembly, loyal to President Nicolas Maduro, has stripped four lawmakers from the opposition of the diplomatic immunity, the assembly said.

On Monday, the Venezuelan Supreme Court called upon the assembly to strip Jose Guerra, Tomas Guanipa and Juan Pablo Garcia from immunity, accusing them of treason.

"Accepted ... justice is necessary," the president of the assembly, Diosdado Cabello, said, commenting on the move.

In addition, Rafael Guzman was also deprived of immunity due to his alleged involvement in the attempted coup on April 30.

In total, the assembly stripped some 20 deputies of diplomatic immunity.

Venezuela has been suffering from an acute political crisis since January when US-backed Juan Guaido proclaimed himself interim president in a bid to oust Nicolas Maduro after the latter's re-election. The United States and its allies, including many EU nations, have swiftly recognized Guaido's self-nomination, while Russia and China, among others, have voiced their support for Maduro as the country's only legitimate president.