Venezuelan Court Jails 6 Former US Executives Of PDVSA's Subsidiary

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 02:00 PM

Venezuelan Court Jails 6 Former US Executives of PDVSA's Subsidiary

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) The Venezuelan Supreme Tribunal has sentenced to prison terms six former US executives of CITGO oil company, a subsidiary of Venezuelan state oil giant PDVSA, on corruption charges.

"The Caracas Tribunal for Justice sentenced to prison the CITGO ex-executives," the court said on Twitter on Thursday.

According to the local media, Jose Pereira, the CITGO ex-president, was sentenced to 13 years in prison for embezzlement, cooperation with contractors and criminal association. Another five former executives were sentenced to jail terms ranging from eight to ten years.

In November 2017, the executives were detained in Caracas and transferred to the General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence after which they were placed under house arrest in 2019.

