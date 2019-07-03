Venezuelan Crisis Should Be Resolved Without Foreign Interference - Bolivian President Evo Morales

Bolivian President Evo Morales voiced the belief in his interview with Sputnik that it was only the people of Venezuela who had to resolve the country's problems, stressing that Bolivia did not tolerate any foreign interference and slamming the United States for pursuing a colonialist policy

COCHABAMBA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) Bolivian President Evo Morales voiced the belief in his interview with Sputnik that it was only the people of Venezuela who had to resolve the country's problems, stressing that Bolivia did not tolerate any foreign interference and slamming the United States for pursuing a colonialist policy.

"Venezuelans' problems should be resolved by the Venezuelans themselves. We do not accept any interference. The US interference has failed, and the state coup has failed as well," Morales said.

The Bolivian leader slammed the United States for appointing Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the "president" of the Latin American country.

"This is like in the colonial times, this is like appointing a proxy. This is not the empire [the United States] and the Organization of American States that should recognize Guaido [as the interim president of Venezuela], but his own people ... But since he is not recognized, the North American empire has failed," Morales specified.

However, Washington's provocations, including those targeting Venezuela, will be soon coming to an end, the Bolivian president claimed.

"They cannot dominate in other parts [of the world], except for Libya, perhaps. They will fail in other continents.

Perhaps, the United States wants to return Latin America. However, despite the right-wing governments, Latin America has said that it does not accept interference in Venezuela," Morales stressed.

According to the Bolivian leader, dialogue is the only possible way to overcome the crisis in Venezuela. Morales expressed hope that negotiations, including between Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and US President Donald Trump, would resume.

"I've heard that Maduro has expressed desire to meet, but Trump has refused," Morales went on to say.

He also stressed that South America would not support Washington's possible military intervention in Venezuela.

�The situation in Venezuela has been tense since January, when anti-government protests, fueled by Guaido's decision to proclaim himself the country's interim president, erupted. Maduro has slammed Guaido, saying he acted at the orders of the United States, seeking to install him as the country's president and get hold of Venezuela's oil assets. The government and the opposition of Venezuela have held several rounds of talks, mediated by Norway, however, no deal has been reached so far.

Russia and Bolivia, along with China, Turkey and many other states, back Maduro as the only legitimate leader of Venezuela.