UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuelan Defense Minister Discussed Bilateral Military Cooperation With Russia's Envoy

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 07:10 AM

Venezuelan Defense Minister Discussed Bilateral Military Cooperation With Russia's Envoy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez met with Russia's envoy to Caracas, Vladimir Zaemsky, to discuss the strengthening of bilateral cooperation in the military-technical spheres, the Venezuelan Defense Ministry said.

"[Venezuelan Defense Minister] Vladimir Padrino Lopez is holding an important meeting with [Russia] envoy [to Venezuela], Vladimir Zaemsky, to discuss the strengthening of diplomatic relations between Venezuela and Russia, and strengthening military-technical cooperation," the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier in the week, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov visited Caracas and discussed with Venezuelan officials issues, related to the bilateral cooperation in international organizations: trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties as well as mutual support.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Caracas Venezuela

Recent Stories

Qureshi welcomes emphasis on Pakistan, Malaysia, T ..

6 hours ago

Trump Directs US Trade Representative to Seek WTO ..

6 hours ago

People rejected opposition's call of black day: Mi ..

7 hours ago

Proclaimed offender held in Nasirabad

7 hours ago

Five child, mother hospitals to be set up: Dr. Yas ..

7 hours ago

Four accused sent to jail on judicial remand in il ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.