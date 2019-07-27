MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez met with Russia's envoy to Caracas, Vladimir Zaemsky, to discuss the strengthening of bilateral cooperation in the military-technical spheres, the Venezuelan Defense Ministry said.

"[Venezuelan Defense Minister] Vladimir Padrino Lopez is holding an important meeting with [Russia] envoy [to Venezuela], Vladimir Zaemsky, to discuss the strengthening of diplomatic relations between Venezuela and Russia, and strengthening military-technical cooperation," the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier in the week, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov visited Caracas and discussed with Venezuelan officials issues, related to the bilateral cooperation in international organizations: trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties as well as mutual support.