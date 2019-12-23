Venezuelan Defense Minister Says Opposition Attacked Military Unit, One Soldier Killed

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) The opposition attacked one of the military units, Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez said on Sunday, adding that one soldier was killed during the incident.

"This morning, an extremist part of the opposition attacked a military unit in the south of the country, weapons were stolen," he tweeted.

The minister added that one soldier was killed during this "terrorist attack."