Venezuelan Defense Ministry Reports Death of 8 Soldiers in Operation on Colombian Border

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Eight Venezuelan soldiers were killed and 34 others were injured during Operation Bolivarian Shield 2021 in the western state of Apure on the border with Colombia, Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez said on Monday.

"Our losses amounted to eight members of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces, 34 more were injured," the minister said live on the VTV broadcaster.

The official also said that 10 militants were killed, six camps were destroyed and 33 people were detained as a result of the operation, adding that 16 explosive devices were destroyed near the border city of La Victoria.

Venezuela launched the operation in March in an effort to root out militants from the area near the Venezuela-Colombia border.

On Sunday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced the country's plans to ask for assistance from the United Nations to deactivate the mines left by Colombian irregular armed groups and drug traffickers in Apure.