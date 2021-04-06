UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuelan Defense Ministry Reports Death Of 8 Soldiers In Operation On Colombian Border

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 02:00 AM

Venezuelan Defense Ministry Reports Death of 8 Soldiers in Operation on Colombian Border

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Eight Venezuelan soldiers were killed and 34 others were injured during Operation Bolivarian Shield 2021 in the western state of Apure on the border with Colombia, Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez said on Monday.

"Our losses amounted to eight members of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces, 34 more were injured," the minister said live on the VTV broadcaster.

The official also said that 10 militants were killed, six camps were destroyed and 33 people were detained as a result of the operation, adding that 16 explosive devices were destroyed near the border city of La Victoria.

Venezuela launched the operation in March in an effort to root out militants from the area near the Venezuela-Colombia border.

On Sunday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced the country's plans to ask for assistance from the United Nations to deactivate the mines left by Colombian irregular armed groups and drug traffickers in Apure.

Related Topics

Injured Militants United Nations La Victoria Vladimir Putin Colombia March Border Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED14.66 bn

56 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed witnesses graduation of Professiona ..

1 hour ago

US Looking Into Reports of Massacres by Ethiopian ..

2 hours ago

UN 'closely' monitoring situation in Jordan follow ..

2 hours ago

Fujairah Terminals, Al Mayya Group sign exclusive ..

3 hours ago

President confers Order of Independence on Montene ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.