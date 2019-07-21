UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuelan Defense Ministry Says Detected US Reconnaissance Plane Over Country

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 03:10 AM

Venezuelan Defense Ministry Says Detected US Reconnaissance Plane Over Country

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2019) The Venezuelan Armed Forces detected a US Lockheed EP-3E signals reconnaissance plane over its territory, the country's Defense Ministry said.

"The Armed Forces said that at 9:52 a.m. [13:52 GMT], on July 19, 2019, the air force's command detected a plane that was heading from the northwestern part of the Caribbean Sea for Maiquetia [near Caracas] ... There was an order to send interceptors  in order to identify the aircraft," the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The Defense Ministry stressed that the Venezuelan air force had failed to establish a contact with the US aircraft.

"At 11:33 a.m. the visual contact showed that it was a US [Lockheed] EP-3E plane. The attempts to establish a contact with it were not successful ... The plane changed the flight route, it had been shadowed until the moment it had left the region at 11:43 a.m.," the statement added.

The ministry stressed that was not the first such incident, adding that illegal flights in the Venezuelan airspace were treated by Caracas as a significant external threat.

Related Topics

Maiquetia Caracas July 2019 From

Recent Stories

GDMO discusses future of e-sports sector with orga ..

6 hours ago

Team Abu Dhabiâ€™s reigning XCAT World champions f ..

7 hours ago

UAE Pavilion at Expo 2019 Beijing among top best f ..

8 hours ago

UAE crowned continental champions at 4th Jiu-Jitsu ..

8 hours ago

China-UAE trade reaches $11.2b in 2019 Q1, up by 1 ..

8 hours ago

WWF-Pakistan organizes Regional Workshop on Integr ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.