Venezuelan Delegation Headed by Vice President to Meet Guterres Friday - Foreign Minister

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) The Venezuelan delegation headed by Vice President Delcy Rodriguez is holding a meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza, who is also in the delegation, told Sputnik.

"We are meeting now," Arreaza said on Friday when asked whether they will meet with the UN chief.