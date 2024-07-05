Open Menu

Venezuelan Election Campaign Kicks Off Amid Persecution Claims

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 05, 2024 | 10:30 AM

Caracas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Campaigning for the July 28 presidential elections officially opened in Venezuela amid great uncertainty Thursday, with incumbent Nicolas Maduro accused of political persecution.

Maduro and opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia have both called rallies in the capital Caracas, a day after the UN rights chief warned of an "increase in threats, harassment and assaults against civil society actors, journalists, unionists and other voices considered critical."

The opposition group has reported the arrests of about 40 political and social activists so far this year.

And in April, the rights group Foro Penal warned of a "significant intensification of... persecution" in Venezuela.

The government accuses the opposition of conspiring against Maduro, whose reelection in 2018 was rejected as illegitimate by most Western and Latin American countries.

Now seeking a third successive term, Maduro vowed Thursday at a rally in the state of Zulia, before heading to Caracas, that "on July 28, we will win a crushing victory."

Many Venezuelans are fearful the government will not recognize a victory by the opposition party, which currently leads in opinion polls.

"It is one thing to win the electoral process and, of course, another thing is recognition" of the outcome, said Guillermo Tell Aveledo, a political science professor at the Metropolitan University.

"The possibility of some type of repudiation (of the results) ... or obfuscation of the popular will is very much on the table," he added.

