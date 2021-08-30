UrduPoint.com

Venezuelan Electoral Chief To Monitor Russia Polls - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) Venezuelan Electoral Council President Pedro Calzadilla will be an observer at September's parliamentary elections in Russia, Ambassador Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa said on Monday.

"The Central Election Commission has invited observers to the September 19 elections.

We are expecting the president of the National Electoral Council," the top Venezuelan diplomat in Russia told reporters.

Russians will go to the polls from September 17-19 to elect members of the State Duma, the lower house of the national parliament, as well as members of regional legislatures and regional governors.

