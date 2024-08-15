Venezuelan electoral council says UN report on vote 'rife with lies'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Caracas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Venezuela's CNE electoral council, under fire after declaring a widely rejected election victory for President Nicolas Maduro, on Wednesday described a UN report disputing the outcome as "rife with lies."

The CNE proclaimed Maduro the winner with 52 percent of votes cast in a July 28 poll, without providing a detailed breakdown.

Maduro's victory has been rejected by the opposition, the United States, European Union and several Latin American countries.

Anti-Maduro protests in Venezuela have claimed 25 lives so far, with dozens injured and more than 2,400 arrested.

A preliminary report published Tuesday by a panel of UN elections experts found the CNE "fell short of the basic transparency and integrity measures."

The CNE hit back Wednesday, saying the UN report was "rife with lies and contradictions" and insisting a "cyber terrorist attack" has prevented it from disclosing a full breakdown of polling-station-level results after what it termed an "impeccable and transparent electoral process.

"

The CNE website has been down since election day.

Venezuela's foreign ministry has also rejected the UN report.

Former opposition leader Enrique Marquez, who also once ran against Maduro and himself served on the CNE, said Wednesday he would request the prosecutor's office to launch a criminal investigation into his former colleagues on the electoral council.

Mexico insisted the solution to Venezuela's post-election crisis could be resolved by it alone.

"This is a matter that belongs to Venezuelans, and what we want is for there to be a peaceful solution to disputes, which has always been our foreign policy," President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told reporters.

He said he had no immediate plans for renewed contact with his fellow leftist leaders in Brazil and Colombia to discuss the crisis, saying he would await a ruling by Venezuela's Supreme Justice Tribunal, which Maduro had asked to certify the election outcome.