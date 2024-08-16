Open Menu

Venezuelan Electoral Council Says UN Report On Vote 'rife With Lies'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2024 | 12:10 AM

Venezuelan electoral council says UN report on vote 'rife with lies'

Caracas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2024) Venezuela's CNE electoral council, under fire after declaring a widely rejected election victory for President Nicolas Maduro, on Wednesday described a UN report disputing the outcome as "rife with lies."

The CNE proclaimed Maduro the winner with 52 percent of votes cast in a July 28 poll, without providing a detailed breakdown.

Maduro's victory has been rejected by the opposition, the United States, European Union and several Latin American countries.

Anti-Maduro protests in Venezuela have claimed 25 lives so far, with dozens injured and more than 2,400 arrested.

A preliminary report published Tuesday by a panel of UN elections experts found the CNE "fell short of the basic transparency and integrity measures.".

The CNE hit back Wednesday, saying the UN report was "rife with lies and contradictions" and insisting a "cyber terrorist attack" has prevented it from disclosing a full breakdown of polling station-level results after what it termed an "impeccable and transparent electoral process."

The CNE website has been down since election day.

Venezuela's foreign ministry has also rejected the UN report.

Former opposition leader Enrique Marquez, who also once ran against Maduro and himself served on the CNE, said Wednesday he would request the prosecutor's office to launch a criminal investigation into his former colleagues on the electoral council.

Mexico, meanwhile, insisted the solution to Venezuela's post-election crisis could be resolved by it alone.

"This is a matter that belongs to Venezuelans, and what we want is for there to be a peaceful solution to disputes, which has always been our foreign policy," President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told reporters.

He said he had no immediate plans for renewed contact with his fellow leftist leaders in Brazil and Colombia to discuss the crisis, saying he would await a ruling by Venezuela's Supreme Justice Tribunal, which Maduro had asked to certify the election outcome.

- 'Coup d'etat' -

The opposition says its own tally of polling-station-level results showed Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, a 74-year-old retired diplomat, had won by a wide margin.

Gonzalez Urrutia and opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, who was barred from running by Maduro-friendly state institutions, are in hiding after the president accused them of seeking to foment a "coup d'etat" and incite "civil war."

On Tuesday, the South American country's national assembly started considering a package of laws to tighten regulations on non-governmental organizations -- described by the regime as a "facade for the financing of terrorist actions."

Other measures seek to increase government oversight over social media, accused of promoting "hate," and to punish "fascism" -- a term often used by Maduro in relation to the opposition and other detractors.

Debate in the single-chamber assembly is due to resume Thursday.

Since coming to power in 2013, Maduro has overseen an economic collapse that has seen more than seven million Venezuelans flee the country, as GDP plunged 80 percent in a decade.

Maduro's last election in 2018 was also rejected as a sham by dozens of countries.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Injured Attack Terrorist National Assembly Fire United Nations Social Media European Union Brazil United States Colombia Mexico Venezuela July Criminals 2018 From Government Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be me ..

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st

10 hours ago
 IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

10 hours ago
 Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in w ..

Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France

10 hours ago
 FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry ..

FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production

10 hours ago
 PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sind ..

PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..

10 hours ago
 Record scholarships issued for Police employees ch ..

Record scholarships issued for Police employees children

10 hours ago
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

11 hours ago
 PMDC to issue digital license certificates

PMDC to issue digital license certificates

11 hours ago
 Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

11 hours ago
 ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Governme ..

ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"

11 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in ..

PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..

11 hours ago
 CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

11 hours ago

More Stories From World