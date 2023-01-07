UrduPoint.com

Venezuelan Embassy In US Ceases Operations After Guaido's 'Interim Government' Dissolved

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2023 | 02:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2023) The Venezuelan embassy in the United States, which had been under control of Juan Guaido since 2019, said Friday it has ended its operations after the opposition leader's interim government was dissolved.

"We inform the Venezuelan community in the United States, and the public in general, that the Venezuelan Embassy in the United States and all its officials formally ceased functions on Thursday, January 5, 2023," the statement read.

Guaido associates seized control of the embassy in 2019 after the opposition-controlled National Assembly rejected the 2018 presidential election results and established an "interim government" led by Guaido. The US quickly recognized Guaido as interim president.

