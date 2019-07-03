UrduPoint.com
Venezuelan Envoy Summoned By Madrid Over Naval Captain's Death In Custody

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 01:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) Spain's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday summoned the Venezuelan ambassador over the death of a naval captain who was in custody on charges of plotting to kill President Nicolas Maduro.

"The minister ... today summoned the Venezuelan ambassador in Madrid to convey the Spanish government's criticism over the tragic death of Capt. Rafael Acosta, presumably caused by mistreatment," the press release read.

Acosta was detained and brought before a military tribunal on Friday. His lawyer said he had to use a wheelchair and showed signs of torture. He died soon afterwards.

Venezuela's chief prosecutors said two members of the military intelligence had been arrested in connection with his death.

The Spanish Foreign Ministry has called for an independent probe.

The British Foreign Office issued a statement on Tuesday, saying reports that Acosta was violently tortured while in custody were "deeply worrying" and demanded change in the country.

Venezuelan Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez last month accused the opposition of plotting to kill Maduro, his wife Cilia Flores and the head of the national constituent assembly, a local legislature, with the help of the United States, Chile and Colombia.

