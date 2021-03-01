UrduPoint.com
Venezuelan Envoy To EU Remains In Brussels Despite Being Persona Non Grata - Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) The head of the Venezuelan mission to the European Union, Claudia Salerno Caldera, will stay in Brussels after being declared persona non grata, as she remains the Venezuelan ambassador to Belgium, European Commission Spokesperson Nabila Massrali said on Monday.

On February 26, the EU declared the head of the Venezuelan diplomatic mission persona non grata, responding to a similar move by Venezuela.

"The ambassador is the Venezuelan ambassador to the EU and also the ambassador to Belgium, and it is up to the Belgian authorities to decide whether she should be leaving the territory or not. She was accredited to both the EU and Belgium," Massrali said at a briefing.

