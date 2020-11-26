Venezuelan Envoy to UN Proposes Association Against Unilateral Sanctions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) Venezuela's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Samuel Moncada has called for the creation of an international association to monitor and push against unilateral sanctions.

"Venezuela proposes to create an international association against unilateral coercive measures that would provide an operational platform to mitigate their negative impact," Moncada said at a virtual meeting on Wednesday.

The Venezuelan official also appealed to the international community to double efforts on the adoption of a UN General Assembly declaration that will contribute to immediate and total lifting of "coercive measures."

Moncada said it is necessary that the Security Council examine on a regular basis a negative impact of sanctions and the threat they represent to the world's peace and security especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Venezuelan ambassador accused the US government of implementing a program aimed at Venezuelan economic destruction and emphasized that the measures applied in the past five years have had the impacts similar to those of a conventional war.

Since 2014, a series of countries including the United States have introduced sanctions against Venezuela due to the actions by law enforcement during the protests in 2014 and 2017 and the results of presidential election in 2018. The US has applied economic and political sanctions which affected Venezuelan officials, companies and individuals.