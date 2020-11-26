UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuelan Envoy To UN Proposes Association Against Unilateral Sanctions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 seconds ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 04:39 PM

Venezuelan Envoy to UN Proposes Association Against Unilateral Sanctions

Venezuela's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Samuel Moncada has called for the creation of an international association to monitor and push against unilateral sanctions

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) Venezuela's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Samuel Moncada has called for the creation of an international association to monitor and push against unilateral sanctions.

"Venezuela proposes to create an international association against unilateral coercive measures that would provide an operational platform to mitigate their negative impact," Moncada said at a virtual meeting on Wednesday.

The Venezuelan official also appealed to the international community to double efforts on the adoption of a UN General Assembly declaration that will contribute to immediate and total lifting of "coercive measures."

Moncada said it is necessary that the Security Council examine on a regular basis a negative impact of sanctions and the threat they represent to the world's peace and security especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Venezuelan ambassador accused the US government of implementing a program aimed at Venezuelan economic destruction and emphasized that the measures applied in the past five years have had the impacts similar to those of a conventional war.

Since 2014, a series of countries including the United States have introduced sanctions against Venezuela due to the actions by law enforcement during the protests in 2014 and 2017 and the results of presidential election in 2018. The US has applied economic and political sanctions which affected Venezuelan officials, companies and individuals.

Related Topics

Election Assembly World United Nations United States Venezuela 2017 2018 Government

Recent Stories

Smart sewing machine, a solution to offset order d ..

15 seconds ago

Russia Concerned About West 'Privatizing' Secretar ..

17 seconds ago

EU, Australia Review Free Trade Talks, Agree to Co ..

18 seconds ago

Pakistan to participate in 17th China-ASEAN Expo a ..

22 seconds ago

Macalou returns as France make wholesale changes f ..

5 minutes ago

For Canary Isles tourism, migrant surge a new nigh ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.