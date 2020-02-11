(@FahadShabbir)

Venezuela's largest airline and flag carrier Conviasa has said that recently-imposed US sanctions on the company and its fleet will not affect its ability to honor tickets issued to more than 6,000 passengers booked on international flights

"The 6,313 passengers who have purchased tickets for international flights in February can travel on their specified dates at the announced time, without any delays," the airline wrote on Twitter late on Monday.

Despite the US-imposed blockade on the South American country, Conviasa has successfully launched, and is operating, new routes, the airline added.

On Friday, the US Treasury placed new sanctions on Venezuela's national airline and the 40 aircraft in its fleet, after claiming that the state-owned airline is used by President Nicolas Maduro to promote Venezuela's interests abroad.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday that the new sanctions constituted the next step in limiting Maduro's ability to use state assets to stay in power.

The United States has imposed sanctions on Venezuela for more than a decade in order to put pressure on the South American country and topple the United Socialist Party government, first led by Hugo Chavez, who was followed in 2013 by Maduro.

The US measures have intensified amid a political crisis that began in early 2019 when Juan Guaido, the opposition figure supported by the US and other western countries, proclaimed himself interim president of Venezuela. A number of countries, including Russia, China and Turkey, have said that they recognize Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.