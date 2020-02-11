UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuelan Flag Carrier Says US Sanctions Will Not Affect Int'l Passengers With Tickets

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 02:36 PM

Venezuelan Flag Carrier Says US Sanctions Will Not Affect Int'l Passengers With Tickets

Venezuela's largest airline and flag carrier Conviasa has said that recently-imposed US sanctions on the company and its fleet will not affect its ability to honor tickets issued to more than 6,000 passengers booked on international flights

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) Venezuela's largest airline and flag carrier Conviasa has said that recently-imposed US sanctions on the company and its fleet will not affect its ability to honor tickets issued to more than 6,000 passengers booked on international flights.

"The 6,313 passengers who have purchased tickets for international flights in February can travel on their specified dates at the announced time, without any delays," the airline wrote on Twitter late on Monday.

Despite the US-imposed blockade on the South American country, Conviasa has successfully launched, and is operating, new routes, the airline added.

On Friday, the US Treasury placed new sanctions on Venezuela's national airline and the 40 aircraft in its fleet, after claiming that the state-owned airline is used by President Nicolas Maduro to promote Venezuela's interests abroad.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday that the new sanctions constituted the next step in limiting Maduro's ability to use state assets to stay in power.

The United States has imposed sanctions on Venezuela for more than a decade in order to put pressure on the South American country and topple the United Socialist Party government, first led by Hugo Chavez, who was followed in 2013 by Maduro.

The US measures have intensified amid a political crisis that began in early 2019 when Juan Guaido, the opposition figure supported by the US and other western countries, proclaimed himself interim president of Venezuela. A number of countries, including Russia, China and Turkey, have said that they recognize Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.

Related Topics

Russia Turkey China Twitter Company United States Venezuela February 2019 Government Opposition Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

“Don’t use word “Riasat-i-Madina” for Paki ..

6 minutes ago

AED1.9 billion Mohamed bin Zayed Residential City ..

10 minutes ago

Russia, US Maintain Contact on Idlib Amid Escalati ..

4 minutes ago

Female officers can investigate females’ cases: ..

13 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) declares Feb 1 ..

48 seconds ago

Nine villages provided electricity in Faisalabad

50 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.