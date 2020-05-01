UrduPoint.com
Venezuelan Foreign Minister Accuses Brazil Of Expelling Diplomatic Staff Before Deadline

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 12:04 AM

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza on Thursday accused the Brazilian government of expelling Caracas' diplomatic and consular staff from the country before a May 2 deadline

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza on Thursday accused the Brazilian government of expelling Caracas' diplomatic and consular staff from the country before a May 2 deadline.

At the start of March, the Brazilian government ordered the withdrawal of all its consular personnel from Venezuela. At the same time, Venezuelan consular staff were given an order to leave Brazil, following a deterioration in bilateral relations between the two countries.

"Venezuela is fulfilling its obligations and informing the international community of the unreasonable pressure exerted by the Brazilian government to force the Venezuelan diplomatic staff and consular officers to leave the country prematurely before May 2, making reference to alleged negotiations that never took place," Arreaza wrote on Twitter.

The expulsion of Venezuela's diplomatic staff will have severe consequences for the country's citizens who are currently living in Brazil and are looking to return to their homeland amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, the foreign minister added.

Brazil recognized Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country's interim president in 2019, leading to a dispute between Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his Brazilian counterpart, Jair Bolsonaro. Russia, China, and a significant number of other nations recognize Maduro as Venezuela's legitimate president.

