Venezuelan Foreign Minister Calls On UN To Respond To New Sanctions Imposed By US

Fri 19th June 2020 | 03:20 AM

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Calls on UN to Respond to New Sanctions Imposed by US

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza called on the United Nations to respond to the new unilateral sanctions imposed by the United States on the Latin American nation.

On Thursday, the United States imposed sanctions primarily targeting Mexico-based entities and persons for allegedly attempting to evade US restrictions on Venezuela's oil sector.

"Washington continues to narrow the circle around Venezuela. They [the United States] believe that we cannot export oil and the Venezuelan people are left without food products, medicines, and petrol.

The UN multipolar system must respond. We will go the International Criminal Court over this case," Arreaza wrote on his Twitter page on late Thursday.

The United States has imposed many sanctions on the Latin American nation since 2014 as Washington has poor relations with the administration of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and supports the forces that seek to topple the Venezuelan leader.

Maduro, whose presidency is supported by Russia and China among other states, has many times denounced US sanctions as illegal.

