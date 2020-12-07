UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Calls Pompeo 'Zombie' After Claims Of Electoral Fraud

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 04:20 AM

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Calls Pompeo 'Zombie' After Claims of Electoral Fraud

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza has responded to comments made by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo regarding the Sunday election to Venezuela's National Assembly.

Pompeo challenged the legitimacy of the parliamentary election in Venezuela on Sunday.

"Venezuela's electoral fraud has already been committed. The results announced by the illegitimate Maduro regime will not reflect the will of the Venezuelan people. What's happening today is a fraud and a sham, not an election," Pompeo said on Twitter.

Responding to Pompeo's claims, Arreaza said on Twitter that US attempts to exert political influence in Venezuela have failed.

"A zombie has spoken! Although according to his Boss [US President Donald Trump] there was a fraud in the US elections. @SecPompeo, take truth calmly and resignedly: in Venezuela, your failure is absolute. We hope that soon Diplomacy returns to the State Department and the White House," the Venezuelan foreign minister said.

Over 100 political parties and associations are participating in the Sunday parliamentary election in Venezuela. The opposition bloc of Juan Guaido, a failed coup leader, has refused to participate in the vote. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has said that he was ready to resign if the opposition wins the Sunday elections.

Maduro voted earlier on Sunday and called on all political forces to engage in an inclusive national dialogue after the elections.

In January 2019, Venezuela plunged into a political crisis when the then-head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, Juan Guaido proclaimed himself interim president in a bid to oust reelected President Maduro from power. The United States and most Western countries endorsed Guaido and slapped crippling sanctions on Venezuela. Russia, China, Turkey and several other nations have been supporting Maduro.

Related Topics

Election National Assembly Russia Turkey China Vote Twitter White House United States Venezuela January Sunday 2019 All From Opposition Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 66.23 million, d ..

3 hours ago

UAE Embassy in Italy distributes winter aid to vul ..

5 hours ago

Changes in Commercial Companies Law will enhance e ..

6 hours ago

Seventh Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societ ..

7 hours ago

Ministerial Development Council discusses introduc ..

8 hours ago

President of South Korea awards Noura Al Kaabi the ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.