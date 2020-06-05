UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Confirms Guaido Hiding In French Embassy, Extradition Expected

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 02:39 PM

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Confirms Guaido Hiding in French Embassy, Extradition Expected

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza confirmed on Friday rumors that opposition leader Juan Guaido is hiding at the French embassy in Caracas, saying that the Latin American country is awaiting his extradition

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza confirmed on Friday rumors that opposition leader Juan Guaido is hiding at the French embassy in Caracas, saying that the Latin American country is awaiting his extradition.

Arreaza's remarks come after President Nicolas Maduro hinted that Guaido was "hiding from justice," sparking rumors that the latter might be sheltering at a diplomatic location.

"We hope that these governments [of Spain, France] will act properly, comply with the legislation of the hosting country � in this case, Venezuela � and transfer fugitives from justice into the hands of Venezuelan justice," Arreaza said in an interview to Union Radio.

The foreign minister stressed that Leopoldo Lopez, another leading opposition figure, had been hiding at the Spanish embassy for over a year. Arreaza said that Lopez supervised Guaido and masterminded Operation Gideon, which was aimed at overthrowing Maduro.

Related Topics

Caracas Spain Venezuela From Opposition

Recent Stories

Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

2 minutes ago

Struggles of medical staff, administration commend ..

2 minutes ago

Maid tortured to death over parrot escape laid to ..

2 minutes ago

Africa's COVID-19 Tally Exceeds 168,000 Cases, Dea ..

2 minutes ago

Women parliamentarians become increasingly proacti ..

7 minutes ago

NAB Sukkur arrests main accused involved in wheat ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.