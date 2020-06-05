Venezuelan Foreign Minister Confirms Guaido Hiding in French Embassy, Extradition Expected

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza confirmed on Friday rumors that opposition leader Juan Guaido is hiding at the French embassy in Caracas, saying that the Latin American country is awaiting his extradition

Arreaza's remarks come after President Nicolas Maduro hinted that Guaido was "hiding from justice," sparking rumors that the latter might be sheltering at a diplomatic location.

"We hope that these governments [of Spain, France] will act properly, comply with the legislation of the hosting country � in this case, Venezuela � and transfer fugitives from justice into the hands of Venezuelan justice," Arreaza said in an interview to Union Radio.

The foreign minister stressed that Leopoldo Lopez, another leading opposition figure, had been hiding at the Spanish embassy for over a year. Arreaza said that Lopez supervised Guaido and masterminded Operation Gideon, which was aimed at overthrowing Maduro.