UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Describes Relations With Russia As Fraternal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 12:10 AM

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Describes Relations With Russia as Fraternal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Venezuela has brotherly ties with Russia and is willing to continue developing this strategic partnership, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said on Tuesday during a meeting with top Russian diplomat Sergei Lavrov in Moscow.

"Our strategic partnership is a brotherhood. It was confirmed in difficult times... We have more than 260 signed agreements, and 50 agreements are in the process of discussion," Arreaza said.

The Venezuelan minister thanked Russia for its unconditional support in recent years, when Venezuela has been a victim of what he called aggression, attacks, and violations of international law. Arreaza added that he was confident that the talks would help the two countries further boost cooperation in all areas.

"Multilateral coordination, bilateral relationship, we are always on the path of justice together," he concluded.

For his part, Lavrov said that Russia supported Venezuela in the face of the difficulties it was going through, in particular the attempts to intervene in its internal affairs, referring to the US actions.

"Of course, the main issue on the global agenda today is to ensure that no one questions the right of countries and nations to independently choose their path of development," Lavrov said.

In January 2019, Venezuela was plunged into a political crisis when the former head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, Juan Guaido, proclaimed himself interim president in a bid to oust re-elected President Nicolas Maduro from power. The United States and most Western countries endorsed Guaido and imposed crippling sanctions on Venezuela. The restrictions specifically targeted the country's oil and financial industries. As a result, a total of $5.5 billion of Venezuelan assets have been frozen in international banks. Russia, China, Turkey, and several other nations have been supporting Maduro.

The Venezuelan minister is in the Russian capital on an official visit from June 21-23.

Related Topics

National Assembly Moscow Russia Turkey China Oil Visit United States Venezuela January June 2019 All From Top Billion

Recent Stories

WWII Veteran About Fiercest Battles: 'I was One of ..

2 minutes ago

Global immunity crucial to overcoming COVID-19 pan ..

1 hour ago

Myanmar junta leader thanks Russia for boosting mi ..

2 minutes ago

Battle for Yemen's Marib leaves 90 fighters dead i ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Talks by Phone With Cuban President, Parties ..

2 minutes ago

41 mln people now at imminent risk of famine world ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.