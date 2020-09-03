Venezuelan Foreign Minister Describes US Sanctions Against ICC as 'Confession of Guilt'

(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza called the US sanctions against the International Criminal Court (ICC) the "confession of guilt" of crimes against humanity.

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that prosecutor Fatou Bensouda from the Gambia and the Head of the Jurisdiction, Complementarity and Cooperation Division, Phakiso Mochochoko from Lesotho, had been added to the Office of Foreign Assets Control's Specially Designated Nationals List.

"The International Criminal Court judges crimes against humanity.

The US commits them frequently. US 'sanctions' the Court's Prosecutor and threatens all judges to avoid investigation on its atrocious crimes: an illegal practice that amounts to a confession of guilt," Arreaza wrote on his Twitter page on late Wednesday.

In March, the ICC authorized the commencement of an investigation into alleged war crimes committed by parties to the conflict in Afghanistan, including US personnel. In response, on June 11, US President Donald Trump issued an executive order authorizing sanctions against ICC officials.