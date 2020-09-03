UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Describes US Sanctions Against ICC As 'Confession Of Guilt'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 05:00 AM

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Describes US Sanctions Against ICC as 'Confession of Guilt'

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza called the US sanctions against the International Criminal Court (ICC) the "confession of guilt" of crimes against humanity.

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that prosecutor Fatou Bensouda from the Gambia and the Head of the Jurisdiction, Complementarity and Cooperation Division, Phakiso Mochochoko from Lesotho, had been added to the Office of Foreign Assets Control's Specially Designated Nationals List.

"The International Criminal Court judges crimes against humanity.

The US commits them frequently. US 'sanctions' the Court's Prosecutor and threatens all judges to avoid investigation on its atrocious crimes: an illegal practice that amounts to a confession of guilt," Arreaza wrote on his Twitter page on late Wednesday.

In March, the ICC authorized the commencement of an investigation into alleged war crimes committed by parties to the conflict in Afghanistan, including US personnel. In response, on June 11, US President Donald Trump issued an executive order authorizing sanctions against ICC officials.

Related Topics

Afghanistan ICC Twitter Trump Gambia Lesotho March June Criminals All From Court Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Colombian President discuss enh ..

5 hours ago

Dubai launches Global Retirement Programme

6 hours ago

UAE caused 'maximum suffering' for Qataris, UN cou ..

5 hours ago

US slaps sanctions on war crimes court prosecutor

5 hours ago

German Justice Ministry, Doctors Seem Barred From ..

5 hours ago

UKs COVID-19 Death Tolls Rises by 10 to 41,514 - H ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.