Venezuelan Foreign Minister Discussed Joining Eurasian Union With Russia's Lavrov

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia said on Tuesday he discussed Caracas' interest in participating in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Venezuelan Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia said on Tuesday he discussed Caracas' interest in participating in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"I can say that I spoke about our interest in participating in this group. Venezuela wants to be there.

Venezuela knows that being there, you can do work that is useful for everyone, for the countries that are members of this organization, and for Russia and Venezuela," the minister said at the Valdai discussion club.

Plasencia, who recently took the office of the Venezuelan foreign minister, is on an official visit to Moscow on November 7-9.

The EAEU consists of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia, and was launched in January 2015.

