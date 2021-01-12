Venezuelan Foreign Minister Hands Protest Note to UK Over Interference in Internal Affairs

(@FahadShabbir)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza handed a protest note to the UK ambassador over the UK's interference in Venezuela's internal affairs, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Jorge Arreaza is handing a note of protest to the British ambassador," the ministry said on Twitter.

The move was designed "to condemn the interventionist policy towards Venezuela," it said.