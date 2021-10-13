UrduPoint.com

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Plasencia May Visit Moscow By End Of Year - Russian Diplomat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 05:30 PM

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Plasencia May Visit Moscow by End of Year - Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) Recently appointed Venezuelan Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia may pay a visit to Moscow by the end of the year, Russian Ambassador in Venezuela Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"This may happen by the end of the year.

The Venezuelan minister has an invitation from (Russian Foreign Minister) Sergey Lavrov, so we will be happy to welcome the high Venezuelan guest in Moscow as soon as convenient dates are agreed on, taking into consideration the ministers' schedule and agenda," Melik-Bagdasarov said.

The ambassador expressed hope that Venezuelan National Assembly chairman Jorge Rodriguez would also visit Russia by the end of the year.

Related Topics

National Assembly Moscow Russia Visit Venezuela May From

Recent Stories

UAE, Brazil parliamentary friendship committees di ..

UAE, Brazil parliamentary friendship committees discuss enhancing cooperation

7 minutes ago
 Department of Energy in Abu Dhabi, Khalifa Univers ..

Department of Energy in Abu Dhabi, Khalifa University sign MoU on renewable ener ..

7 minutes ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince attends signing of MoU to de ..

Fujairah Crown Prince attends signing of MoU to develop work in environmental fi ..

22 minutes ago
 40 beggars caught in faisalabad

40 beggars caught in faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 RDA to take action against air, environmental poll ..

RDA to take action against air, environmental polluters

2 minutes ago
 Japan to Consider Steps to Improve Missile Defense ..

Japan to Consider Steps to Improve Missile Defense - Prime Minister Fumio Kishid ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.