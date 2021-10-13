Venezuelan Foreign Minister Plasencia May Visit Moscow by End of Year - Russian Diplomat

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) Recently appointed Venezuelan Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia may pay a visit to Moscow by the end of the year, Russian Ambassador in Venezuela Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"This may happen by the end of the year.

The Venezuelan minister has an invitation from (Russian Foreign Minister) Sergey Lavrov, so we will be happy to welcome the high Venezuelan guest in Moscow as soon as convenient dates are agreed on, taking into consideration the ministers' schedule and agenda," Melik-Bagdasarov said.

The ambassador expressed hope that Venezuelan National Assembly chairman Jorge Rodriguez would also visit Russia by the end of the year.