BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2021) Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine is the most effective one in the world, Venezuelan Health Minister Carlos Alvarado said on Saturday, receiving a new shipment of doses from Moscow at the Caracas airport.

In December 2020, Moscow and Caracas signed the agreement on coronavirus vaccine shipments. The first batch was sent to the Latin American country in February.

"I am glad to be here in the Caracas airport to receive new doses of the Sputnik V vaccine. This vaccine is the most effective one in the world," Alvarado told the state-run broadcaster Venezolana de Television, adding that the current shipment will help finish the vaccination of medical staff and inoculate senior citizens.

The Russian vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya Epidemiology and Microbiology Center, was the world's first registered vaccine against the coronavirus.

In February, peer-reviewed medical journal The Lancet published an interim analysis from Phase 3 trials of the Russian vaccine, showing its 91.6-percent efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19. The vaccine has already been approved in 60 countries, with a total population of about 3 billion.