MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Libya's Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar has not visited Caracas, contrary to media reports, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said Thursday.

Media reported earlier this month that Haftar, who leads the east-based Libyan National Army, may have traveled to the Venezuelan capital.

"None of the current actors of Libyan conflict has ever visited Venezuela. This is a fake made up by the media. We do not meddle into internal affairs of this country," Arreaza said answering the question whether Haftar has paid a visit to Caracas lately.

Haftar's LNA supports the Libyan parliament seated in Tobruk. Meanwhile, the west of the country is controlled by the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord.

The LNA has recently reported some success in its campaign to take control of Tripoli. At the same time, in June, Cairo put forward an initiative for ceasefire in all of Libya and conditions for the political settlement.