Venezuelan Foreign Minister, Russian Ambassador Discuss Vaccine Deliveries, Geopolitics

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 06:00 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2021) Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza has held a meeting with Russian Ambassador Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov, with the parties having discussed deliveries of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus and geopolitical issues, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry said.

"Jorge Arreaza has conducted a warm meeting with the Russian ambassador," the ministry said in a statement on late Friday.

According to the statement, the parties have "discussed the recent news about the Sputnik V vaccine, the multilateral agenda of the [joint] work and the global geopolitics."

Venezuela has signed a contract with Russia on purchasing Sputnik V to vaccinate 10 million people. The vaccine has already been authorized for emergency use in the country.

