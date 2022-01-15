Venezuelan Foreign Minister Says Discussed Economic Cooperation With Russian Ambassador

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2022) Venezuelan Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia and Russian Ambassador to the Latin American nation Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov have discussed bilateral economic and healthcare cooperation.

"We have held a working meeting with the Russian ambassador on the 2022 bilateral agenda," Plasencia wrote on his Twitter page on late Friday.

The Venezuelan foreign minister added that the meeting focused on boosting the economic, healthcare, political and cultural cooperation between the two nations.