Venezuelan Foreign Minister Says Honored to Receive Russian Order of Friendship

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) Venezuelan Foreign Minister Carlos Faria told Sputnik that he was honored to receive the Order of Friendship from Russia and pledged to continue working to further deepen relations between Moscow and Caracas.

"As for having been decorated with the Order of Friendship by President Vladimir Putin, of course it is something that fills me with great honor, but I must also say that I am doing it on behalf of our brave and fighting people, who have shown what they are capable of in recent years.

On behalf of our president, of his leadership, for all the trust he has placed in me and that puts me in a much higher level of commitment to continue working so that the relationship between our peoples and our governments are much more fraternal and close," Faria said.

On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov awarded Faria with the Order of Friendship for special contribution to the development of relations between the two countries.