Venezuelan Foreign Minister Says Honored To Represent Caracas During Moscow Victory Parade

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said that it was an honor for him to represent Caracas at the military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said that it was an honor for him to represent Caracas at the military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany.

"It is an honor to represent Venezuela and President Nicolas Maduro in Moscow, a few minutes before the start of the parade dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the victory of the Soviet Union over fascism and Nazism in the Great Patriotic War.

Glory to the 27 million Soviet citizens who gave their lives," Arreaza said on Twitter.

The Victory Parade is taking place at the Red Square in downtown Moscow. The World War II victory parade annually takes place in Russia on May 9. However, the 2020 event was pushed back due to the pandemic to June 24, the day when the 1945 legendary Victory Parade was held.

