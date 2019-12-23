UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Says Peru Involved In Attack On Military Unit

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 09:20 AM

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Says Peru Involved in Attack on Military Unit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) Peru helped Venezuelan opposition to organized an attack on a military unit, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez said that the opposition attacked a military unit in the south of the country, adding that one soldier was killed during this incident.

"Peruvian authorities are accomplices [to the attackers] to say the least. [Peru] let them organize themselves freely," Arreaza tweeted.

Venezuelan Communication Minister Jorge Rodriguez previously accused Brazil of supporting 'these criminals' and said that the attackers were trained in paramilitary camps on Colombian territory.

Related Topics

Attack Vladimir Putin Brazil Peru Criminals Sunday Opposition

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives participants of government exch ..

10 hours ago

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed crowns winners of Al ..

10 hours ago

Wasl starts handover of Gardenia Townhomes on sche ..

11 hours ago

Members of Consultative Council for Children prese ..

13 hours ago

Etisalat signs on as exclusive partner of AWST 202 ..

13 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with taskforce teams of ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.