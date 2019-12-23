Venezuelan Foreign Minister Says Peru Involved in Attack on Military Unit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) Peru helped Venezuelan opposition to organized an attack on a military unit, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez said that the opposition attacked a military unit in the south of the country, adding that one soldier was killed during this incident.

"Peruvian authorities are accomplices [to the attackers] to say the least. [Peru] let them organize themselves freely," Arreaza tweeted.

Venezuelan Communication Minister Jorge Rodriguez previously accused Brazil of supporting 'these criminals' and said that the attackers were trained in paramilitary camps on Colombian territory.