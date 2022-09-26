Venezuelan Foreign Minister Says Trade With Russia Hindered by Sanctions, But Possible

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) Trade between Venezuela and Russia has been complicated by Western sanctions, but has not been rendered impossible, with both Moscow and Caracas exploring ways to continue cooperation, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Carlos Faria told Sputnik.

Faria held a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

"We also evaluated the situation that has been occurring with regard to trade, in relation to the sanctions to which both Russia and Venezuela have been subjected, which has been somewhat complex in terms of trade exchange, but not impossible.

We are already finding ways for this to continue working," Faria said.

The foreign ministers also discussed the increasing trade turnover between Russia and Venezuela, along with projects in key areas of cooperation.

"We talked about some exports that Venezuela is preparing in the shrimp sector, the need to increase trade... We have received a very generous gesture from Russia to increase the number of scholarships, of quotas, so that our students at university and postgraduate level can go to Russia to receive the extraordinary university education," Faria said.