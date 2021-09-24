Venezuelan Foreign Minister Says Would Like to Hold Meeting With Lavrov at UNGA

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) Venezuelan Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia told Sputnik on Friday that they are working on holding a bilateral meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly but posited that the schedule of the top Russian diplomat is very packed.

"We'd like to see him (Lavrov), we are working on that, yes, but his agenda is very busy," Plasencia said. "But of course, it will be the most important meeting that I'll have in New York if I meet Minister Lavrov.

When asked what he would discuss with his Russian counterpart, Plasencia said, "everything."

"Bilateral relations between our two countries are a strategic alliance and friendship, Russia for us is very important," he explained.

Since arriving in New York at the head of the Russian delegation to this year's General Assembly, Lavrov has met with counterparts and leaders from the EU, NATO, the UK and others in addition to attending the traditional meeting of the UN Security Council permanent members.