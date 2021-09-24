UrduPoint.com

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Says Would Like To Hold Meeting With Lavrov At UNGA

Muhammad Irfan 11 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 11:10 PM

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Says Would Like to Hold Meeting With Lavrov at UNGA

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) Venezuelan Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia told Sputnik on Friday that they are working on holding a bilateral meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly but posited that the schedule of the top Russian diplomat is very packed.

"We'd like to see him (Lavrov), we are working on that, yes, but his agenda is very busy," Plasencia said. "But of course, it will be the most important meeting that I'll have in New York if I meet Minister Lavrov.

"

When asked what he would discuss with his Russian counterpart, Plasencia said, "everything."

"Bilateral relations between our two countries are a strategic alliance and friendship, Russia for us is very important," he explained.

Since arriving in New York at the head of the Russian delegation to this year's General Assembly, Lavrov has met with counterparts and leaders from the EU, NATO, the UK and others in addition to attending the traditional meeting of the UN Security Council permanent members.

Related Topics

Assembly NATO United Nations Russia Alliance New York United Kingdom From Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

9 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

10 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

10 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.