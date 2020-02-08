Venezuelan Foreign Minister Thanks Lavrov for Visit to Caracas in Russian Language

(@FahadShabbir)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza thanked Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for his visit to the Latin American nation in the Russian language.

On Friday, Lavrov visited Venezuela where he met President Nicolas Maduro as well as his counterpart, Arreaza, and Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez.

"That was an extraordinary visit of our brother, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, to Venezuela. We have analyzed in detail our strategic bilateral cooperation and our coordination [of efforts] on protecting multilateral approaches and the UN Charter.

Bol'shoye spasibo!! [Thank you very much, translated from Russian]" Arreaza wrote on his Twitter page on late Friday.

Lavrov's visit to Caracas marked the final leg of his three-day Latin America tour. Before coming to Venezuela, the foreign minister traveled to Cuba to visit the grave of Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro and held talks with his Mexican counterpart, Marcelo Luis Ebrard, in Mexico City.