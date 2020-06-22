UrduPoint.com
Venezuelan Foreign Minister To Head Delegation At Parade In Moscow - Diplomat

Mon 22nd June 2020 | 09:01 PM

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza will head the country's delegation at the parade in Moscow on June 24, Russian Ambassador in Caracas Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza will head the country's delegation at the parade in Moscow on June 24, Russian Ambassador in Caracas Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov told Sputnik.

"Our partners have just informed us that they are planning to send a government delegation headed by Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza to the events marking the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the World War II on the Red Square in Moscow," the diplomat said.

More Stories From World

