Venezuelan Foreign Minister to Visit China From January 15-19 - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza is set to travel to China for a five-day trip later in the week, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Geng Shuang, said on Monday.

"Per the invitation from Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the foreign minister of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Jorge Arreaza, will make an official visit to China from January 15-19," he said during a press briefing.

The spokesman did not provide any additional information.

China and Venezuela enjoy a symbiotic relationship, with the latter being a major oil supplier for the former. Beijing has also consistently advocated a political solution to its partner's internal power struggle.