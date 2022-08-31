UrduPoint.com

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Voices Support For Argentine President In Corruption Scandal

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) Venezuelan Foreign Minister Carlos Faria on Wednesday expressed his solidarity with Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, who has been accused of corruption and may face 12 years in prison.

Kirchner, the country's former president who served in 2007-2015, is accused of abusing her authority to steer public contracts to a construction company owner named Lazaro Antonio Baez over the course of her tenure.

"(Cristina Kirchner), we send you our embrace from Venezuela. Your courage and fortitude are an example for those of us who fight for independence. They fear you because you won't let them bend you," Faria said on Twitter.

On August 22, a Federal prosecutor requested a 12-year prison sentence for the 69-year-old Kirchner and a permanent ban from holding public office. She decried the trial, dubbing it "a media-judicial firing squad."

