Venezuelan Foreign Ministry Agrees With Russia On Failure Of US 'Blitzkrieg' In Venezuela

Fri 29th November 2019

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry has concurred with Russia that the United States' attempt to rapidly oust the government of President Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela failed, according to its head, Jorge Arreaza.

On Wednesday, Aleksander Shchetinin, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of Latin America said the US "blitzkrieg" against the Venezuelan government had failed.

"We agree with the Russian Foreign Ministry and we have been saying it for months: Washington's coup d'etat in Venezuela FAILED. The Monroe Doctrine will never be imposed on the free peoples of Latin America," Arreaza tweeted.

In January, the inauguration of re-elected Maduro triggered mass protests in Venezuela.

Juan Guaido, the head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, illegally declared himself interim president. A number of Western countries led by the US recognized Guaido, while Russia, China, Turkey and a number of other states firmly backed Maduro.

The Monroe Doctrine was the 19th-century foreign policy doctrine, articulated by the 5th US president, James Monroe, claiming the Western Hemisphere as a part of its sphere of influence. The doctrine has been long criticized in Latin America and around the globe as a manifestation and justification for the US imperialist policy in the region.

