Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is set to pay a visit to Russia "soon," with important agreements planned to be signed for the benefit of the Venezuelan people, the Bolivarian republic's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019)

"Soon we will see President Nicolas Maduro in Russia sign new agreements for the benefit of the people," the ministry wrote on Twitter.