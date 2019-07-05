UrduPoint.com
Venezuelan Foreign Ministry Slams UN Human Rights Commissioner's Report

Fri 05th July 2019

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry criticized the report by Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations high commissioner for human rights, on the situation in the Latin American country.

In June, Bachelet visited Venezuela where she met with President Nicolas Maduro and representatives of various political groups. On the results of the visit, Bachelet issued a report, expressing her concerns over acute healthcare and economic crises in the country.

"The report represents a selective and openly biased view of the real human rights situation in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, which contradicts the principles that should regulate the consideration of human rights, presented in the Vienna Declaration and Programme of Action [on human rights]," the Foreign Ministry said in a communique on Thursday.

The ministry presented a total of 70 comments on the report and asked for its correction.

Bachelet has said that a team of human rights officers would be deployed in Venezuela to provide assistance and monitor the human rights situation in the country.

Maduro, in his turn, said that Bachelet's visit was successful, noting it had helped the country achieve progress on human rights.

